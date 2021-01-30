Axe (AXE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $117,335.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $221,380.52 and $117,335.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.00925709 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.