AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXIM opened at $0.42 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.