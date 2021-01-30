Azbit 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,385.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Azbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $680,686.92 and approximately $1,385.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azbit has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.
Azbit Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “
Azbit Coin Trading
Azbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.