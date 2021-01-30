B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG opened at $9.12 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $1,080,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $730,852.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 378,827 shares of company stock worth $3,968,956 in the last 90 days. 28.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after purchasing an additional 625,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,769,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 117,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.