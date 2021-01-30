B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Opera stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Opera by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 142.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

