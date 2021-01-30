BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,140.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $6,140.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

