Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.53 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.14 or 0.00076521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 133.9% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $60.60 million and approximately $24.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00130988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00266050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,147.32 or 0.91175126 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

Badger DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

