Baguette Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (BGTT)

Baguette Token (CURRENCY:BGTT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Baguette Token token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Baguette Token has traded 137.5% higher against the US dollar. Baguette Token has a total market cap of $286,707.80 and approximately $24.00 worth of Baguette Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00131894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066147 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.17 or 0.95349743 BTC.

Baguette Token Profile

Baguette Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,609,998 tokens. The official website for Baguette Token is baguettetoken.com

Buying and Selling Baguette Token

Baguette Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

