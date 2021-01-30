Balancer Trading 41.6% Higher This Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $28.39 or 0.00082011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $197.13 million and approximately $200.98 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063843 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.78 or 0.91009282 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

