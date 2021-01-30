Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

