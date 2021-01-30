Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 54,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 309,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

