Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,353 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 24.7% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Terry L. Blaker owned 1.18% of Ball worth $358,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $88.02 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,096,319.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

