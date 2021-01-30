Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have commented on BLDP. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $34.17 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

