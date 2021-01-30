Banano Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Banano has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $18,977.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 119% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00130513 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00914295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053045 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

