Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the December 31st total of 4,095,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,152.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNDSF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.