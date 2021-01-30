Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 139 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,637.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

