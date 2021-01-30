Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 64,019,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. The stock has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

