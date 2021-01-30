Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,475 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,019,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. The company has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

