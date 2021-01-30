Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BACHY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

