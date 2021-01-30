Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 10.8% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bank of Stockton owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $92.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

