Bank of Stockton Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,089,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 996,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 189,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 150,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

CWB opened at $84.59 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $88.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

