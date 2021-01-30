Bank of Stockton Has $14.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 196.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

