Bank of Stockton Purchases Shares of 47,076 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WFC stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

