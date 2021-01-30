Bank of Stockton Sells 1,180 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,083 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

NYSE:ACN opened at $241.92 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

