Bank of Stockton Sells 1,432 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

NYSE PGR opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.