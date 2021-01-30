Bank of Stockton Sells 780 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $119,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $4,749,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

