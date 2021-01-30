Bank of Stockton Sells 935 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

