Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%.

NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. 13,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

