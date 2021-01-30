Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNKXF shares. HSBC lowered Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Friday.

Bankia stock remained flat at $$1.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

