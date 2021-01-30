Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in January

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Santander upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

