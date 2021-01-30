Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.55 ($2.18).

Several research analysts recently commented on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 133.54 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.65.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

