Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. 25,413,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,536,559. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Barrick Gold by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,126 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

