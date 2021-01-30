Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $147,762.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00130158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00264576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,111.68 or 0.90875073 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,610,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,749 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

