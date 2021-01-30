Basis Cash Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (BAC)

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Basis Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,245.07 and approximately $2.74 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basis Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Basis Cash has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00130188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00264113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064979 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,439.83 or 0.92151917 BTC.

Basis Cash’s total supply is 50,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,628 tokens. The official message board for Basis Cash is medium.com/basis-cash . Basis Cash’s official website is basis.cash

Basis Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basis Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basis Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basis Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

