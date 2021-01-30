Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (BSH.V) (CVE:BSH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (BSH.V) (CVE:BSH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (BSH.V) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (BSH.V) Company Profile (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an early stage oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops a bitumen and heavy oil upgrading project located in western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (BSH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (BSH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.