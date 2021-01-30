BBSCoin (BBS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BBSCoin has a total market cap of $135,908.01 and $53.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BBSCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BBSCoin has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BBSCoin Coin Profile

BBS is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BBSCoin is bbscoin.xyz . BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here

BBSCoin Coin Trading

BBSCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BBSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BBSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BBSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

