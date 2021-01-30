BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

