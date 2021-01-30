Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Beam has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,304,880 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars.

