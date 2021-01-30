Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.43. 849,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,061. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

