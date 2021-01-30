BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0002

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $398,706.62 and approximately $194.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044110 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,505 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.