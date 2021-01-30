Beaxy (BXY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,484.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,484.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00913788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.39 or 0.04521452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

