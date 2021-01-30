Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $613.05 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for about $613.05 or 0.01807263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $44.14 million and $717,576.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 109.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00192476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

