Beer Money Trading 15.4% Higher This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Beer Money token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $375,156.26 and $11,490.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00913434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.15 or 0.04529365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

