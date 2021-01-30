Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $340,481.04 and $31,415.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 306.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 253,745,373 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

