BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.22.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BGNE opened at $320.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.17. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $382.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total transaction of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $76,484,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,884,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BeiGene by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

