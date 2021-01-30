Bella Protocol (BEL) Achieves Market Cap of $23.38 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004780 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

