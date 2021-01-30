Bella Protocol Market Cap Tops $23.27 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00004703 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.00909763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.04 or 0.04636581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

