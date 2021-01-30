Bella Protocol Price Reaches $1.61 on Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.38 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00004780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

