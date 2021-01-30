Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.95 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,265.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.