Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 326,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,126. The stock has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

